TU Wien, UC San Diego create X rays beyond textbooks
Technology
Scientists from TU Wien and UC San Diego have managed to create X-rays that go beyond what physics textbooks say is possible.
By blasting helium atoms with intense ultraviolet laser pulses, they got two electrons to team up and release energy at the same time, a move current theories didn't see coming.
Nature Photonics study finds helium pairing
This experiment, published in Nature Photonics, revealed a unique electron dance in helium that you won't find in other gasses like argon or neon.
Besides shaking up what we know about atoms, this could open doors for future tech: think quantum computing or cutting-edge nanomaterials.