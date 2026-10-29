TumorSight Risk predicts breast cancer recurrence before surgery using MRI
Technology
A new AI tool called TumorSight Risk is making waves in breast cancer care.
Built by SimBioSys and powered by NVIDIA technology, it can predict the chances of breast cancer coming back before surgery even happens.
It works by analyzing MRI scans and medical data for women with certain early-stage breast cancers, aiming to help doctors personalize treatment plans right from the start.
TumorSight Risk cleared by FDA
TumorSight Risk fits right into routine care; no extra tests or hassle needed.
Backed by clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and a big study from places like Mayo Clinic and Stanford, the tool showed that patients flagged as high-risk were over three times more likely to see their cancer return.
For doctors (and patients), this means smarter decisions.