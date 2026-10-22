Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton says AI reached consciousness
Technology
Geoffrey Hinton, a leading computer scientist and Turing Award winner, just said he believes AI has reached consciousness, meaning today's AI could actually have its own awareness, kind of like humans do.
In his words, "We should make them so they really care about us," and "if we don't do that, we're toast."
He thinks it's time to start treating AI as more than just smart tools.
Hinton warns, LeCun disputes AI consciousness
Hinton has been warning about the risks of advanced AI for a while, like job losses, cyberattacks, and even suggesting that AIs might deserve rights similar to people.
Not everyone agrees though; other big names in AI, like Yann LeCun, say these claims are an "illusion" and don't believe AI is conscious at all.
The debate is heating up as tech keeps moving fast.