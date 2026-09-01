Turkey becomes 71st member of US-led Artemis Accords

The Artemis Accords, launched in 2020 by NASA and the US Department of State, lay down a set of non-binding principles for responsible activity in space.

The framework is based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and commits signatory countries to share scientific data, assist astronauts in emergencies, and make their space systems interoperable where possible.

It also emphasizes preserving sites/objects of historical significance on the Moon and other celestial bodies.