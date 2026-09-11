Two Kerala 14-year-olds build 'Smriti 1.0' manuscript digitization robot

Smriti 1.0 uses a suction-based mechanism to move the leaves onto a conveyor, where rollers remove dust, applies lemongrass oil, dries them carefully, and scans the text with OCR tech, while the students are working on improving the system's ability to recognize older forms of Malayalam script.

The project is especially important for preserving works like those of mathematician Madhava of Sangamagrama.

Next up: Cathlin and Navika have earned a chance to represent India at the international competition in Puerto Rico in December, showing how tech can help safeguard priceless knowledge for future generations.