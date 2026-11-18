Tyler Buchanan gets 6 years as Arion Kurtaj pleads guilty
Tyler Buchanan, a British hacker, was sentenced to six years by a US court after being accused of stealing at least $11 million in cryptocurrency from dozens of companies as part of a phishing scheme.
Arion Kurtaj, who made headlines for leaking GTA VI footage and trying to extort Rockstar Games, has now pleaded guilty to several cyberattacks.
After being ruled unfit for trial earlier due to autism, Kurtaj is expected to finally face a public trial in the UK.
Young crews targeted NVIDIA and Coinbase
Both Buchanan and Kurtaj were part of hacking groups mostly made up of teenagers and young male adults like Lapsus$, 0ktapus, and Scattered Spider.
These crews went after big names like NVIDIA and Coinbase for cash grabs.
Even while under police protection, Kurtaj kept hacking, showing just how tough it is for authorities to keep up with cybercrime these days.