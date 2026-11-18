Tyler Buchanan, a British hacker, was sentenced to six years by a US court after being accused of stealing at least $11 million in cryptocurrency from dozens of companies as part of a phishing scheme.

Arion Kurtaj, who made headlines for leaking GTA VI footage and trying to extort Rockstar Games, has now pleaded guilty to several cyberattacks.

After being ruled unfit for trial earlier due to autism, Kurtaj is expected to finally face a public trial in the UK.