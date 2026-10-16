TypeSafe AI's Jev fastest-adopted model among paid teams, 35% adoption
Technology
TypeSafe AI's Jev, just became the fastest-adopted model among paid teams: 35% started using it within two weeks of its September 15 launch.
This quick jump beats out previous records and marks a big moment for its creators, TypeSafe AI.
Jev spurs rivals, open-source tops 70%
Jev is all about speed and low costs, thanks to its lightweight design that picks from set outputs.
Its rapid rise has even pushed big names like OpenAI and Amazon to work on similar tech.
Meanwhile, open-source models account for more than 70% of the tokens processed through Vercel's gateway, a sign that both open-source and proprietary AIs are shaping the future together.