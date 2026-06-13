UAL launches Nerve Lab using AI to study children's TV
Technology
The University of the Arts London just launched the Nerve Lab, where researchers are using AI to see how animated shows impact young kids' attention and understanding.
They're digging into about 1,000 episodes to figure out what things like fast pacing, bright colors, and storylines actually do for children aged three to six.
Nerve Lab invites families with 3-6-year-olds
Nerve Lab isn't just about TV: they're also studying how specific features of animated programs affect kids' behavior and thinking.
Families with three- to six-year-olds can join their online study.
Plus, they're testing math games with brain-imaging tech to spot whether a child needs more practice or just needs to slow down.