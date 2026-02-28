Uber and Joby are bringing air taxis to Dubai

Uber and Joby Aviation are teaming up to bring electric air taxis to Dubai by the end of 2026. You'll be able to book a flight straight from the Uber app, just like hailing a car. The service includes ground rides via Uber Black to special vertiports, and Joby has an exclusive six-year deal with Dubai's transport authority.

Joby's eVTOL aircraft can fit 4 people plus luggage Joby's eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft can fit four people plus luggage, fly up to 322km/h, and travel 161km on a single charge.

They're built for quiet city flying—about as loud as your fridge from far away—and run on powerful lithium-ion batteries with six tilting propellers.

Four vertiports will connect hotspots The carbon fiber aircraft has triple-redundant controls for safety, comfy seats, and huge windows for city views.

Four vertiports will connect hotspots like Dubai Airport, Dubai Mall, Atlantis The Royal, and American University of Dubai.