Uber Eats' new AI can build your grocery cart
Uber Eats just dropped Cart Assistant, an AI feature that builds your grocery cart from a text list or even a photo of your handwritten notes.
A beta is live in the Uber Eats app for stores like Albertsons, Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, and Wegmans.
How it works
Pick your store in the app, tap the purple Cart Assistant icon, and upload your list or recipe screenshot.
The AI fills your cart with what's available now—factoring in deals and what you usually buy.
You can swap brands, add items or edit your basket before checking out.
As Uber's CTO puts it: "Cart Assistant helps you get from idea to checkout in seconds," while still letting you call the shots.
Uber Eats is not alone here
Uber Eats isn't alone here—Instacart uses AI for search and personalized shopping recommendations, and DoorDash also uses AI.
But if you're already using Uber Eats for takeout, this could make grabbing groceries way easier without switching apps.