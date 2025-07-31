Next Article
Uber Eats now lets restaurants message you directly
Uber Eats just rolled out "Live order chat," a new feature that lets restaurants message you directly if there's an issue with your order—think missing items or last-minute swaps.
Merchants start the convo, and it works for both delivery and pickup.
The chat ends once you get your food, keeping things simple and focused.
AI is also getting a workout in the app
Uber Eats is also using AI to make things smoother: you'll see quick summaries of reviews, clearer menu descriptions, and better-looking food pics in the app.
Plus, if you snap a great photo of your meal and they use it, you'll score $3 in Uber Cash (available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and UK).
All these tweaks are about making ordering easier—and a bit more fun—for everyone.