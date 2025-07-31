Uber Eats now lets restaurants message you directly

AI is also getting a workout in the app

Uber Eats is also using AI to make things smoother: you'll see quick summaries of reviews, clearer menu descriptions, and better-looking food pics in the app.

Plus, if you snap a great photo of your meal and they use it, you'll score $3 in Uber Cash (available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and UK).

All these tweaks are about making ordering easier—and a bit more fun—for everyone.