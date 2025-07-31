Tech giants tone down AI claims after FTC warning

Apple dropped ads for unreleased Siri features and now adds disclaimers about ongoing development. Google swapped out a Gemini demo video that made its AI look better than it is. Microsoft walked back promises that Copilot works "seamlessly" everywhere and clarified user feedback was subjective. Samsung admitted its smart fridge doesn't fully recognize everything inside—just some visible items.

FTC's crackdown on exaggerated claims

With the FTC cracking down on exaggerated claims, companies are being pushed to keep it real about what their AI can deliver.

This means you'll get clearer info when checking out new gadgets or apps—and fewer surprises when those features roll out in real life.