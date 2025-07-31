Next Article
Best smartphone deals you can grab during Amazon sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, and it's packed with big discounts on some of the most-wanted smartphones.
Whether you're eyeing a flagship or something more budget-friendly, there are plenty of options to upgrade your device without breaking the bank.
How much will you save?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra drops by ₹50,000 to ₹79,999, while the iPhone 16e is now ₹49,999 (₹10k off) and the iPhone 15 sits at ₹59,999.
The OnePlus 13 launched in January is down to ₹62,999 (₹7k off).
If you're after mid-range or budget phones like the Realme GT 7 or OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (now just ₹15,999), you'll find extra savings thanks to flat discounts and bank offers too.