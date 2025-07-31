Next Article
Elon Musk's xAI joins EU AI code, but with caveats
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, just signed onto the EU's voluntary AI Code of Practice—but only the "Safety and Security" part.
They're not on board with the transparency or copyright sections, saying these could slow down innovation and impact intellectual property rights.
xAI calls some code parts 'restrictive'
xAI posted that they support making AI safer but called other parts of the code "restrictive."
They hope this move gives some legal clarity before stricter EU laws drop.
Other tech giants are split: Google and Microsoft are in, while Meta is staying out over legal worries.