Why Uber has imposed caps on AI use by employees

Uber has imposed internal limits on the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools, owing to their high costs. The company has set a strict monthly cap of $1,500 per employee per agentic coding tool for specialized AI coding assistants like Anthropic's Claude Code and Cursor. This move comes after Uber's Chief Technology Officer admitted that the firm had exhausted its entire annual AI budget in just four months.

Strategy reversal Uber's initial AI push and subsequent costs Initially, Uber encouraged its employees to use AI tools as much as possible. The company even ranked staff on internal leaderboards to encourage competition and increase usage. However, this aggressive strategy resulted in high costs as software engineers heavily relied on complex platforms like Anthropic's Claude Code and Cursor for coding and debugging tasks.

Cost control Digital dashboard tracks AI spending To mitigate the financial impact, Uber has launched a digital dashboard to track each employee's monthly AI spending. Now, employees need special permission if they want to exceed the $1,500 cap. The policy change underscores a growing concern in the tech industry about whether the huge financial investment in AI tools is really adding value to their businesses.

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