Uber introduces affordable, innovative features

What's new on Uber?

Wait & Save is already live in some cities and helps you save money if you don't mind waiting a bit.

By December 2025, Price Lock will let you lock in your ride price ahead of timeā€”no more worrying about surge pricing.

There's also an easier app experience for seniors (with bigger buttons and family trip tracking), pet-friendly rides in major metros, bigger vehicles for group travel, plus better airport access in Mumbai and Noida.