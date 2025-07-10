Uber introduces affordable, innovative features
Uber is bringing a wave of updates to 125 cities in India, all aimed at making rides more affordable and accessible.
Based on feedback from riders, the new features include Wait & Save for cheaper fares if you're flexible with timing, Price Lock to secure your fare even during peak hours, and special services like Uber for Seniors and Uber Pet.
It's all about making commutes smoother and more inclusive.
What's new on Uber?
Wait & Save is already live in some cities and helps you save money if you don't mind waiting a bit.
By December 2025, Price Lock will let you lock in your ride price ahead of time—no more worrying about surge pricing.
There's also an easier app experience for seniors (with bigger buttons and family trip tracking), pet-friendly rides in major metros, bigger vehicles for group travel, plus better airport access in Mumbai and Noida.