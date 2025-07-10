Uber introduces affordable, innovative features

What's new on Uber?

Wait & Save is already live in some cities and helps you save money if you don't mind waiting a bit.

By December 2025, Price Lock will let you lock in your ride price ahead of time—no more worrying about surge pricing.

There's also an easier app experience for seniors (with bigger buttons and family trip tracking), pet-friendly rides in major metros, bigger vehicles for group travel, plus better airport access in Mumbai and Noida.