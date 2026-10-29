Uber launches encrypted ride video recordings in India for safety
Technology
Uber just launched an encrypted video recording feature for its rides in India, aiming to make trips safer and help sort out disputes.
Only law enforcement can access these recordings if needed. Uber, drivers, and riders cannot view them otherwise.
The company says this should boost confidence for drivers.
Uber expands services in India
The video feature is optional for riders, plus drivers now have more support: they can report inappropriate messages or cancel trips without getting penalized. Emergency ambulance help is also available during rides.
On top of that, Uber has rolled out intercity bike rides, parcel delivery, pet-friendly trips, and a new "earn first, pay later" app update to help drivers find more ways to earn.