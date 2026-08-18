Uber launches in-app train bookings with ixigo integration August 18
Technology
Uber just rolled out a new feature letting you book train tickets right from its app, powered by ixigo.
You can check your PNR status and sort out rides to and from the station, all in one place.
The update launched August 18 as part of Uber's push to make intercity travel easier.
Uber adds pickups at 3 stations
Uber says this is to "plan every stage of their journey through a single, trusted platform," with dedicated pickup and drop-off points at Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, and Howrah (many new big railway stations coming soon).
ixigo's Group CEO and Group Co-CEO called it an exciting step toward making rail travel simpler for everyone.
With trains being such a huge part of getting around India, this could make travel way more seamless for millions.