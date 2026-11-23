Uber launches 'Record My Ride' pilot using drivers' front cameras
Uber just dropped a new safety feature called "Record My Ride," letting drivers use their phone's front camera to record trips.
The pilot kicked off November 23 in Baltimore, Raleigh, Indianapolis, and St. Louis, mainly to help people feel safer during late-night rides or when teens are on board.
Drivers and riders control recordings
This update builds on Uber's other safety tools like live video for teen rides and audio recording during late hours.
Both drivers and riders have control: drivers can turn off recording in settings, and riders get an in-app option to opt out.
It's all about making rides feel more secure while still giving everyone choices.