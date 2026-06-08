Uber opens London sign-ups for Wayve AI robotaxis with operator Technology Jun 08, 2026

Uber is opening sign-ups for its robotaxi service in London, teaming up with British startup Wayve.

You can now register for a chance to try an AI-powered ride.

These will show up under familiar UberX, Uber Comfort and Uber Electric options, and for now, there will be an operator on board just in case.

The official launch is expected soon, once regulators give the go-ahead.