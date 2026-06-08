Uber opens London sign-ups for Wayve AI robotaxis with operator
Uber is opening sign-ups for its robotaxi service in London, teaming up with British startup Wayve.
You can now register for a chance to try an AI-powered ride.
These will show up under familiar UberX, Uber Comfort and Uber Electric options, and for now, there will be an operator on board just in case.
The official launch is expected soon, once regulators give the go-ahead.
Ford Mach-e cars process data onboard
The rides will use Ford Mustang Mach-e vehicles branded Uber x Wayve, packed with smart cameras and radar that process data right inside the vehicle.
The technology has been tested on London roads since 2018, handling busy traffic and city life smoothly.
If you get matched with a robotaxi, you can choose between the autonomous experience or stick with a regular ride: no extra cost either way.