Uber teams with Amazon to use Graviton and Trainium chips
Technology
Uber is joining forces with Amazon to level up its tech, using Amazon's custom Graviton and Trainium chips.
The goal? To make rides more efficient, support smoother rides and deliveries, and improve the app experience for users.
Smarter ride matching and personalization
Graviton chips are used to support smoother rides and deliveries.
Trainium chips are designed to speed up AI training, which means smarter ride-matching and more personalized user experiences.
For users, this could mean finding your ride faster and getting a more tailored experience.