Uber unveils encrypted ride recording, seat belt and ambulance features
Technology
Uber just announced a bunch of new safety features at its Surakshit conference in Delhi.
Now, you can choose to record your ride on video; everything's encrypted and only shared with Uber if there's a safety report.
There are also seat belt reminders and quick ambulance support built right into the app.
Uber expands rider verification options
Uber's 24/7 safety line now gets you an ambulance in under 15 minutes if needed; plus there are more ways to verify your ride.
The conference also talked about making rides safer for women, teens, gig workers, and seniors.
Outgoing Uber India and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh said the company is doubling down on transparency and proactive steps to keep everyone safe.