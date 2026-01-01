Uber's AI doppelganger helps teams prep for meetings with Dara
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi just shared that some teams have built an AI version of him—called "Dara AI"—to help employees practice their presentations before meeting him.
He revealed this on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and honestly, it's a pretty creative use of tech at work.
AI is helping refine presentations before they reach the CEO
Instead of winging it, teams now run their slides by Dara AI to spot weak points and polish things up.
As Khosrowshahi put it, by the time something comes to him, the slide deck has been beautifully honed.
Still, he pointed out that while AI is great for prep, it can't replace real-time feedback from an actual person.
AI in Uber's daily operations
Khosrowshahi also mentioned that 90% of Uber's software engineers are using AI in their work—30% are even power users rethinking how things work.
For anyone interested in tech or curious about how big companies are using AI behind the scenes, this is a glimpse into what the future of work might look like.