Uber's new AV labs: Making robotaxis smarter, faster

AV Labs kicked off with a Hyundai Ioniq 5 loaded with lidars, radars, and cameras. Before sharing footage with partners, they blur faces and license plates to protect privacy. The team is growing fast—expect more experts in AI, computer vision, and simulation joining soon.

Uber's new game plan after leaving self-driving R&D

After stepping away from building its own self-driving cars, Uber now teams up with others instead of going solo.

Recent moves include deals for thousands of Lucid Gravity SUVs with Nuro and a massive vehicle data project with NVIDIA—plus partnerships with May Mobility and Avride to keep pushing the future of ride-hailing forward.