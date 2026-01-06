Uber's self-driving taxi is coming to San Francisco in 2026
Uber recently teamed up with Lucid and Nuro to unveil its first custom robotaxi fleet, the Gravity SUV, at CES 2026.
The launch kicks off in San Francisco later this year and will roll out starting in 2027, with plans for a global robotaxi service.
Meet the Gravity SUV
The Gravity SUV is built for convenience—think 450-mile range, fast charging, and space for six people plus luggage.
It's loaded with high-res cameras, solid-state lidar, radar for all-around awareness, and halo LEDs that show what it's doing.
Inside, you get interactive screens to adjust climate or music, ask for help, or even tell the car to pull over.
Uber's big move in driverless rides
Uber wants to outpace rivals like Waymo and Zoox by putting more than 20,000 Gravity SUVs on the road—way more than anyone else right now.
By using Nuro's advanced Level 4 autonomy tech in these cars, Uber is aiming to make driverless ride-hailing feel mainstream (and maybe a little futuristic) pretty soon.