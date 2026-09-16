Ubetech Robotics opens Liuzhou factory with 10-minute humanoid build time
Technology
Ubetech Robotics just opened a high-tech factory in Liuzhou, China, that can build one humanoid robot every 10 minutes.
The massive facility mainly produces Walker S and Cruzr robots, and thanks to its automation systems, it can roll out up to 10,000 robots each year (pretty wild for the future of robotics).
Liuzhou factory runs smart brain system
The whole place runs on a digital "smart brain" system, which manages everything from quality checks to logistics.
Robots like Cruzr Y1 and Cruzr S2 help move materials around the floor, while robotic arms handle different models on the same line.
Every robot goes through over four hours of testing and a detailed inspection before hitting an automated warehouse that stores 112 robots at once.