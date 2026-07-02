UBTech Robotics unveils U1 humanoid series for homes and services

U1 features, orders and market projections

U1 robots come loaded with 88 servo joints for smooth moves, a lifelike silicone exterior, and emotional AI that runs locally for better privacy.

Launch hype was real: 13,000 orders came in right away and over one million page views on JD.com.

UBTech also plans to donate 100 customized U1 robots in 2026 and is working on advanced features that some versions could incorporate, such as 3D facial reconstruction, timing it all with China's growing need for robotic helpers as the population ages.

The market's set to explode too: shipments could jump from 50,000 in 2026 to 446,000 units by 2030.