UC Berkeley AI detects ECG signal predicting sudden cardiac death

AI flags 7% sudden death risk

The team looked at more than 440,000 ECGs and found their AI could spot people with a 7% yearly risk of sudden death, way better than today's methods.

In fact, more than 86% of high-risk cases would have been missed by traditional screenings.

Lead researcher Ziad Obermeyer says this tech could help doctors figure out who needs extra testing or life-saving devices like defibrillators, making heart care smarter and more personalized.