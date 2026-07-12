UC San Diego proposes marine cloud brightening during El Nino
Researchers at UC San Diego are exploring a bold idea to cool the planet during this year's intense El Nino.
Their study, published July 8, 2026, suggests "marine cloud brightening," which means using aerosols to make clouds over the sea brighter and lower global temperatures.
Simulations show this could reduce wild temperature swings and some of the worst weather caused by El Nino.
Scientists express concerns about geoengineering risks
Not everyone is convinced. Some scientists worry about unexpected side effects and whether geoengineering could distract from cutting emissions.
Texas A&M's Andrew Dessler points out that models aren't perfect, so surprises are possible.
Still, the UC San Diego team thinks testing these strategies for short-term events like El Nino is worth it.
As researcher Kate Ricke puts it, it is worth investigating if it can mitigate some of the worst effects of something like this.