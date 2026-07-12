UC San Diego proposes marine cloud brightening during El Nino

Scientists express concerns about geoengineering risks

Not everyone is convinced. Some scientists worry about unexpected side effects and whether geoengineering could distract from cutting emissions.

Texas A&M's Andrew Dessler points out that models aren't perfect, so surprises are possible.

Still, the UC San Diego team thinks testing these strategies for short-term events like El Nino is worth it.

As researcher Kate Ricke puts it, it is worth investigating if it can mitigate some of the worst effects of something like this.