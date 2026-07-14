UC San Diego researchers report 2 successful surgie gallbladder surgery trials

Unlike bulky systems, Surgie is lightweight (just 27kg) and can move around easily, making it perfect for rural clinics or disaster zones.

A robotic version of the kind of minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery used to take six hours; now it can take half an hour.

Professor Michael Yip said Surgie can help "amplifying access to critical surgeries" and could be deployed "in remote communities where staffing is challenging."