UC San Diego study finds GPT-4.5 can convincingly impersonate humans

GPT-4.5 fooled 73% of participants

In the study, folks interacted with both humans and four different AIs (including GPT-4.5 and LLaMa-3.1-405B) and then guessed who was actually human.

GPT-4.5 tricked people 73% of the time, while LLaMa-3.1-405B managed 56%. Older models like ELIZA only fooled 23%.

The researchers say giving clear instructions helped AIs sound more real, but this raises big questions about trust online.

Co-author Ben Bergen pointed out that now machines can convincingly pass as human; risks like manipulation and fraud are more possible than ever.