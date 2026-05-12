UC Santa Barbara finds mosquitoes use infrared to track humans

Findings could improve mosquito traps

Female mosquitoes need blood to develop eggs and use a combination of signals (CO2, smell, and heat) to zero in on humans.

The researchers discovered special structures in their antennae that sense infrared heat.

When they tested it out, skin-temperature warmth (about 34 Celsius) made mosquitoes twice as interested, but only if there was also CO2 and odor around.

These insights could lead to better traps and smarter ways to stop diseases like dengue and Zika from spreading in places like California and Florida.