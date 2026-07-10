UC scientists explore Pacific cloud brightening to curb El Nino

Simulations show 40% boost, scientists caution

Simulations show that if this technique had been used during big El Nino years like 1997 and 2015, it might have increased La Nina-like cooling and drying effects by more than 40%.

That could mean fewer floods, heatwaves, and droughts worldwide.

But scientists say we shouldn't rush in just yet. They're urging more research first, since there are still risks and unknowns about how messing with clouds might affect the planet long-term.