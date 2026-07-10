UC scientists explore Pacific cloud brightening to curb El Nino
Scientists from the University of California are exploring a new way to fight El Nino's wild weather: making some Pacific Ocean clouds more reflective, so they bounce extra sunlight back into space and help cool things down.
Their research, just published in Science Advances, suggests this "marine cloud brightening" could be a game-changer for extreme climate events.
Simulations show 40% boost, scientists caution
Simulations show that if this technique had been used during big El Nino years like 1997 and 2015, it might have increased La Nina-like cooling and drying effects by more than 40%.
That could mean fewer floods, heatwaves, and droughts worldwide.
But scientists say we shouldn't rush in just yet. They're urging more research first, since there are still risks and unknowns about how messing with clouds might affect the planet long-term.