UChicago study: Super El Nino may cause 451,000 global deaths
A new University of Chicago study warns that the current Super El Nino climate event could lead to 451,000 additional deaths globally over the next six months.
The main culprit? Unusual weather shifts from warmer Pacific waters and weaker trade winds.
India alone might see about 15,800 more heat-related deaths during this time.
Sahel vulnerable, Nigeria risks 31,400 deaths
The Sahel region in Africa is expected to be especially vulnerable, with Nigeria facing 31,400 extra deaths.
Southeast Asia (including the Philippines and Vietnam), Indonesia, and Brazil are also at risk for thousands of additional fatalities.
Experts urge immediate action, such as better heat warnings and health care support, to help protect those most affected.
The researchers say this is a glimpse of what unchecked climate change could look like in the near future.