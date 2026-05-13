UCL finds 50-plus carers working 50 hours risk cognitive decline Technology May 13, 2026

A new study from University College London says that people aged 50 or over who spend 50 hours or more a week caring for someone are at higher risk of quicker cognitive decline.

Researchers found these long hours can lead to loneliness and poor sleep, and caring for someone in the household was linked to a quicker decline in cognitive function than caring for someone outside the household.