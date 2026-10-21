UCL study: 5% midlife weight loss may reduce heart risk
Good news if you've ever wondered whether small changes actually matter: a study from University College London found that losing just 5% of your body weight in middle age can make a real difference for your heart.
People who managed this may have lower risks of stroke and heart disease, with comparable cholesterol, blood pressure, and signs of inflammation, even if they hadn't always been at a healthy weight.
Midlife healthy habit support pays off
Researchers followed more than 6,000 people from their early 40s into their 60s.
Those who dropped some weight ended up with heart health similar to people who'd always been at a healthy weight.
Study co-author Laura Gimeno pointed out that steady support for healthy habits in midlife really pays off when it comes to long-term heart and metabolic health.