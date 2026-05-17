UCL study: arts engagement linked to 4% slower aging
Turns out, picking up a paintbrush or heading to a concert could help you age more slowly.
A new University College London study found that people who regularly engage in arts and cultural activities, like painting, singing, or visiting museums, showed a 4% slower rate of biological aging.
Researchers looked at DNA markers in more than 3,500 adults and saw clear benefits for those who made creativity part of their weekly routine.
Monthly arts benefit all skill levels
Even just monthly involvement in the arts (whether you're creating or simply watching) was linked to a 3% slowdown in aging.
The cool part? Skill level didn't matter; everyone benefited.
Scientists say it's likely because creative activities help reduce stress, boost mood, and keep your brain active.
So adding some art into your life isn't just fun: it could be good for your health too.