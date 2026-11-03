UCLA scientists develop method for spotting deepfakes by analyzing light
Technology
UCLA scientists have come up with a super accurate way to spot deepfake videos by analyzing how light behaves in the footage.
Their method can catch fake videos with 99.86% accuracy and confirm real ones at 95.72%.
Plus, it can check 15 videos at once, which could really help fight digital misinformation.
Humans spot deepfakes around 50% accuracy
Spotting deepfakes by eye is tough. People only get it right about one-half the time.
This tech could make verifying videos way easier and help keep online content trustworthy.