UCLA studies show radial glia drive human cortex development

Radial glia don't work alone: they respond to signals about energy (like how they use glucose) and even physical touches from other brain fibers.

One study showed these cells rely heavily on the pentose phosphate pathway, which uses glucose to fuel rapid cell division.

The other found that early on, nerve fibers from the thalamus actually reach out and touch radial glia, telling them to make more neurons.

This process is linked to a gene called NRXN1 (which has ties to autism), helping scientists better understand both healthy brain growth and neurodevelopmental disorders.