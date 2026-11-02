UCSC researchers find psilocybin separates benefits from hallucinations in mice
Scientists at UC Santa Cruz found a possible way to separate psilocybin's brain benefits from its hallucinogenic effects in mice.
Their new study (published November 2, 2026, in Nature Neuroscience) found that psilocybin can help the brain form stronger connections by encouraging growth of dendritic spines, which are key for neural communication.
And all this happened without causing trip-like responses, at least in mice.
Potential for safer nonhallucinogenic antidepressants
Here's the big deal: stressed mice (think mouse version of depression) showed a big boost in these helpful brain changes.
By separating out the hallucinogenic part, researchers believe it could lead to new antidepressants that offer real benefits without unwanted side effects.
This could mean safer, more effective mental health treatments on the horizon, a pretty exciting step forward for using psychedelics in medicine.