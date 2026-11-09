UCSF B-SYNC CAR-T shows promise for treating DMG in children
Technology
Scientists at UCSF have created a new treatment called B-SYNC CAR-T that is showing real promise against diffuse midline glioma (DMG), a tough and aggressive brain cancer in children.
What is cool is that these engineered immune cells only kick into action inside the brain, attacking tumors while leaving healthy tissue alone.
Human trials possible Apr 2027
In mouse studies, B-SYNC CAR-T not only wiped out tumors but also kept the cancer from coming back, even after researchers tried to reintroduce it weeks later.
With human trials potentially beginning as early as April 2027, there is hope this approach could finally offer better options and some real hope for families facing DMG.