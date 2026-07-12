UCSF humanoid robot Surgie performs gallbladder surgeries on live pigs
Surgie, a new humanoid surgical robot from UCSF, just made history by successfully performing gallbladder surgeries on live pigs.
It's the first time a robot shaped like a human has carried out surgery on living creatures, and this could seriously change how we think about robotic health care.
Surgie uses standard operating room tools
Unlike older surgical robots, Surgie uses standard tools found in operating rooms thanks to its humanlike hands.
In tests, it worked under the guidance of real surgeons or teamed up with another robot as an assistant.
Researchers say Surgie is always supervised by humans and is meant to boost what surgeons can do, not replace them.
Surgie enables surgeons to operate remotely
Even though it's still early days, Surgie could help bring surgery to places where doctors are hard to find, like disaster zones, rural hospitals, and maybe even space missions someday.
Its remote wireless technology lets surgeons control precise movements from afar, making advanced care possible almost anywhere.