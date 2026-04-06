UCSF researchers restore memory in older mice by lowering FTL1
Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have made a big step in understanding (and possibly reversing) age-related memory loss.
By lowering levels of a protein called FTL1 in older mice, they actually restored the animals' memory abilities.
While it is early days and only tested in mice so far, this could open up new paths for tackling cognitive decline as we age.
Lowering FTL1 regrew hippocampal connections
The team focused on the hippocampus, which is basically the brain's memory headquarters.
They noticed that older mice had more FTL1 protein, which seemed to mess with their ability to remember things.
When scientists reduced FTL1, not only did the mice stop losing memories, they started regrowing brain connections and aced their memory tests.
It's a promising sign that treating brain aging might be possible down the line.