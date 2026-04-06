UCSF researchers restore memory in older mice by lowering FTL1

Lowering FTL1 regrew hippocampal connections

The team focused on the hippocampus, which is basically the brain's memory headquarters.

They noticed that older mice had more FTL1 protein, which seemed to mess with their ability to remember things.

When scientists reduced FTL1, not only did the mice stop losing memories, they started regrowing brain connections and aced their memory tests.

It's a promising sign that treating brain aging might be possible down the line.