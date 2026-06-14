UCSF study finds nonopioid options for ER pain management

SNRI's antipsychotics ketamine show ER promise

Lead author Akash Shanmugam says the goal was to give doctors clear options for treating pain without relying on opioids.

The study found serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) might be good for back pain, while antipsychotics could ease abdominal pain and headaches.

Co-author Dr. Kathy LeSaint explains these drugs affect brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine, which shape both mood and how we feel pain, so they may help people dealing with chronic issues tied to anxiety or poor sleep.

Ketamine also showed promise for chest pain.