UIDAI: Aadhaar app tops 31 million downloads in 5 months
The Aadhaar mobile app has hit a big milestone: over 31 million downloads since its launch five months ago, according to UIDAI.
Designed to make Aadhaar services simple on your phone, the app saw nearly 4 million mobile number updates and about 8.5 lakh address changes in this short span.
Its fast growth shows people are really finding it useful and easy to trust.
Aadhaar app supports biometric and QR
Packed with convenient tools like one-tap biometric lock/unlock, face verification, and authentication history, the app lets you download e-Aadhaar or book appointments at Aadhaar Seva Kendras right from your phone.
You can share your contact info using an editable QR code instead of a physical card, and use offline QR scans for hotel check-ins or event entries, making identity verification smoother for all kinds of situations.