UIDAI: Aadhaar app tops 31 million downloads in 5 months Technology Jun 22, 2026

The Aadhaar mobile app has hit a big milestone: over 31 million downloads since its launch five months ago, according to UIDAI.

Designed to make Aadhaar services simple on your phone, the app saw nearly 4 million mobile number updates and about 8.5 lakh address changes in this short span.

Its fast growth shows people are really finding it useful and easy to trust.