UIDAI clarifies Aadhaar date of birth update rules and exceptions

UIDAI just clarified how you can update your date of birth in Aadhaar.

The first change is pretty straightforward, meant for fixing mistakes like a wrong year, operator slip-ups, or errors from false or fraudulently obtained documents.

But a second or subsequent change is allowed only in exceptional circumstances: if you want to change it again, and the earlier proof was not a birth certificate, you'll need to provide your birth certificate; if the earlier proof was a birth certificate, you'll need a corrected birth certificate with the same BRN and the same registrar, along with an affidavit.

Foreign residents can update date of birth only in cases of operator error.