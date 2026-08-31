UIDAI clarifies Aadhaar date of birth update rules and exceptions
UIDAI just clarified how you can update your date of birth in Aadhaar.
The first change is pretty straightforward, meant for fixing mistakes like a wrong year, operator slip-ups, or errors from false or fraudulently obtained documents.
But a second or subsequent change is allowed only in exceptional circumstances: if you want to change it again, and the earlier proof was not a birth certificate, you'll need to provide your birth certificate; if the earlier proof was a birth certificate, you'll need a corrected birth certificate with the same BRN and the same registrar, along with an affidavit.
Foreign residents can update date of birth only in cases of operator error.
UIDAI says corrections can cause deactivation
If you already gave a birth certificate before, any correction must match the same registration number and come from the same registrar.
UIDAI also says they'll give one last chance to fix mistakes caused by fake documents, but if a DoB update shows the person was actually older than the age declared at enrolment, your request can be rejected and even lead to deactivation of your Aadhaar.
Good news: operator errors can still be fixed with valid old documents or a self-declaration if needed.