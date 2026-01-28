UIDAI drops new Aadhaar app: now with offline verification
UIDAI just rolled out a revamped Aadhaar app for Android and iOS, making it easier to manage your identity on the go.
After 10 million users tested it out early, the official version is now live with some handy upgrades—like offline verification and support for multiple family profiles—all from one device.
What's new and why it matters
You can now add up to five family members' Aadhaar profiles using a single mobile number, share only what you want (like your name or masked Aadhaar) via QR code, and verify your identity offline (via QR codes or password-protected Aadhaar files).
The app lets you log in with biometrics or PIN for better security, update details digitally, and skip carrying physical documents for things like hotel check-ins or SIM cards.
Basically: less hassle, more control over your info.