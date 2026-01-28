UIDAI drops new Aadhaar app: now with offline verification

What's new and why it matters

You can now add up to five family members' Aadhaar profiles using a single mobile number, share only what you want (like your name or masked Aadhaar) via QR code, and verify your identity offline (via QR codes or password-protected Aadhaar files).

The app lets you log in with biometrics or PIN for better security, update details digitally, and skip carrying physical documents for things like hotel check-ins or SIM cards.

Basically: less hassle, more control over your info.