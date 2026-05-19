UIDAI extends free online Aadhaar updates until June 14 2027 Technology May 19, 2026

Good news if you need to update your Aadhaar!

UIDAI has extended the free online document update service until June 14, 2027.

Now, you can fix your proof of identity or address details on the myAadhaar portal without paying anything, a move that came after a strong response from residents updating their Aadhaar details digitally through the portal.