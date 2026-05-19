UIDAI extends free online Aadhaar updates until June 14 2027
Good news if you need to update your Aadhaar!
UIDAI has extended the free online document update service until June 14, 2027.
Now, you can fix your proof of identity or address details on the myAadhaar portal without paying anything, a move that came after a strong response from residents updating their Aadhaar details digitally through the portal.
Upload documents and download updated Aadhaar
Just log in to myAadhaar with your Aadhaar number and OTP, upload scanned copies of your ID and address documents, and submit the request.
If you're changing your address, enter the new info with supporting docs.
Once approved, you can download your updated Aadhaar straight from the portal.
Free updates reduce Aadhaar hassles
Aadhaar is basically your go-to ID for almost everything: banking, government benefits, SIM cards, you name it.
Making updates free and easy means fewer hassles and helps everyone keep their info current without extra costs.