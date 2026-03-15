UIDAI launches 1st bug bounty program to secure Aadhaar data
UIDAI just kicked off its first structured Bug Bounty Programme in March 2026, inviting 20 top security researchers and ethical hackers to hunt for weaknesses in the Aadhaar ecosystem.
Their mission: spot and report bugs in major platforms like the UIDAI website, myAadhaar portal, and Secure QR Code app, helping protect Aadhaar's large-scale identity data.
Researchers will categorize issues and disclose them responsibly
Researchers will flag issues as critical, high, medium, or low risk. UIDAI decides rewards based on how serious each bug is.
All findings must be reported directly through official channels and should not be publicly disclosed or exploited before reporting, so it's all about responsible disclosure.
UIDAI has partnered with ComOlho IT for the initiative
To run things smoothly, UIDAI has teamed up with ComOlho IT Private Limited.
This partnership aims to add an extra layer of protection alongside regular audits and monitoring, making sure Aadhaar's digital platforms stay as secure as possible.