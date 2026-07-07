UIDAI launches 6 month free Aadhaar email update via app
Technology
You can now add or update your Aadhaar-linked email address for free, right from the Aadhaar app.
UIDAI just rolled out this six-month service starting July 1, 2026, so you don't have to visit a Seva Kendra in most cases anymore.
It's already popular: over 250,000 people used it in the first two days.
Add or change email via app
Just download or update the Aadhaar app, log in, and tap "Add/Change Email ID." Verify your new email and you're set.
Linking your email means you'll get important alerts and notifications about your Aadhaar, making things safer and way more convenient, especially if you haven't added an email yet or need to switch addresses.