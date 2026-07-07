UIDAI launches 6 month free Aadhaar email update via app Technology Jul 07, 2026

You can now add or update your Aadhaar-linked email address for free, right from the Aadhaar app.

UIDAI just rolled out this six-month service starting July 1, 2026, so you don't have to visit a Seva Kendra in most cases anymore.

It's already popular: over 250,000 people used it in the first two days.